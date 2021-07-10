Dangote trains 50 North Central journalists

The Dangote Group of Company, in collaboration with Folio Communication, has trained 50 Journalists across the North Central Geo-Political zone on Convergence Journalism. The three day critical media practice workshop took place at the cement village, Obajana, in Kogi state with the theme “ The convergence Journalism.” Presenting his paper titled: “Convergence Journalism” former Saturday Editor of Daily Trust Newspaper, Abdulkareem Baba Aminu described convergence journalism as bringing together some varieties of the media based on either ownership, tactical or structural in information gathering and storytelling through the television, radio, newspaper and social media.

Aminu, stressed further that the emergence of the convergence of journalism has transformed communication through the media and provided more means that can be utilized to achieve more goals. He, however, said that though there were more gains in the idea of convergence journalism, there could be challenges, especially if the room is given for competition by being lazy.

Other challenges associated with the convergence of journalism, the renowned media expert said, includes; collusion with non-Media fields such as banks cybercrimes and persons using such platforms to denigrate citizens. Speaking earlier, the head of the special project of Folio Communication, Mr. Pius Alabi, said the workshop would contribute positively and effectively to the overall achievement of the objective of the exercise and journalism practice.

