News

Dangote trains 50 North Central journalists

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir Comment(0)

The Dangote Group of Company, in collaboration with Folio Communication, has trained 50 Journalists across the North Central Geo-Political zone on Convergence Journalism. The three day critical media practice workshop took place at the cement village, Obajana, in Kogi state with the theme “ The convergence Journalism.” Presenting his paper titled: “Convergence Journalism” former Saturday Editor of Daily Trust Newspaper, Abdulkareem Baba Aminu described convergence journalism as bringing together some varieties of the media based on either ownership, tactical or structural in information gathering and storytelling through the television, radio, newspaper and social media.

Aminu, stressed further that the emergence of the convergence of journalism has transformed communication through the media and provided more means that can be utilized to achieve more goals. He, however, said that though there were more gains in the idea of convergence journalism, there could be challenges, especially if the room is given for competition by being lazy.

Other challenges associated with the convergence of journalism, the renowned media expert said, includes; collusion with non-Media fields such as banks cybercrimes and persons using such platforms to denigrate citizens. Speaking earlier, the head of the special project of Folio Communication, Mr. Pius Alabi, said the workshop would contribute positively and effectively to the overall achievement of the objective of the exercise and journalism practice.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Umahi to warlords: Release abducted children within seven days

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI

ABAKALIKI   Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, yesterday gave abductors of some little children kidnapped at Izzi Clan of the state, seven days to release the children with a promise to grant them total amnesty.   The people of Enyibichiri Echi-Alike in Ikwo Local Government Area of the state and their neighbouring Enyigba, Abakaliki Local […]
News

Hollandia Milk, Mercy Johnson-Okojie unveil holiday kitchen

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Hollandia Evaporated Milk yesterday announced that it was partnering Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie, to unveil an online reality cooking show, tagged: “HEM Holiday Kitchen with Mercy Johnson-Okojie” to herald the holiday season. With Johnson-Okojie as the host, the show would also feature the versatile actress’s family and friends as they share exciting meal recipes with […]
News

Plateau traditional council warns against false claims to non-existent stools

Posted on Author Musa Pam

Chairman of Plateau State Traditional Council of Chiefs and Emirs and President, Jos Joint Traditional Council, Gbong Gwom Jos, Da Jacob Gyang Buba, yesterday warned those laying false claims to non-existent traditional stools in the state to know it is criminal to do so and that the council would resist it at all cost. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica