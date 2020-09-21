News

Dangote urges FG to embrace concrete roads

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

The Group Executive Director, Strategy, Portfolio Development and Capital Projects, Dangote Industries Limited, Mr. Devakumar Edwin, last weekend appealed to the Federal Government to embrace the use of concrete roads, using cement for the construction of roads in Nigeria for durability purposes.

 

Edwin, who made this known during an interview with select media men over the weekend, said it will be to the benefit of Nigerians and even the Federal Government to embrace the option of using concrete for roads in the country. Aside from being very cheap, he said concrete roads were more durable and that its maintenance cost was near zero.

He said: “We are pushing for Nigeria to do a concrete road; it is cheaper to do concrete roads that will last 50 years than to do a bitumen road. It will also help in eliminating corruption because if you go and build a bitumen road, it will have to be adequately maintained unlike a concrete road that is very durable.”

 

He further explained that concrete roads had a long life span of up to fifty years or even more, compared to asphalt roads that can barely last ten years or twelve years. Furthermore, unlike asphalt roads, a concrete road does not require frequent maintenance and patching.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Hollandia offers wholesome nourishment to consumers

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Consumers are increasingly seeking for products that will meet their health and wellness needs, especially during this pandemic.   Beyond being a refreshing dairy beverage, Hollandia Yoghurt has, since inception in 2005 been at the forefront of providing wholesome nutrition and nourishing goodness, and driving consumer awareness of the health benefits of yoghurt. Hollandia Yoghurt […]
News

Delta to re-open schools soon –Govt

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA

Delta State Government has assured s takeholder s, especially parents and guardians that primary and secondary schools closed down in the state following COVID-19 pandemic will soon reopen.   This was as the state government said modalities were being fine-tuned in line with the directive of the Federal Government that only graduating pupils and students […]
News

Buhari approves appointment of 4 new perm secs

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe  Abuja

  President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday approved the appointment of four new Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service. A statement from the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan disclosed this in Abuja. The appointments are coming on the heels of the recent massive redeployment of Permanent Secretaries, also approved […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: