Dangote urges FG to embrace concrete roads

The Group Executive Director, Strategy, Portfolio Development and Capital Projects, Dangote Industries Limited, Mr. Devakumar Edwin, last weekend appealed to the Federal Government to embrace the use of concrete roads, using cement for the construction of roads in Nigeria for durability purposes.

Edwin, who made this known during an interview with select media men over the weekend, said it will be to the benefit of Nigerians and even the Federal Government to embrace the option of using concrete for roads in the country. Aside from being very cheap, he said concrete roads were more durable and that its maintenance cost was near zero.

He said: “We are pushing for Nigeria to do a concrete road; it is cheaper to do concrete roads that will last 50 years than to do a bitumen road. It will also help in eliminating corruption because if you go and build a bitumen road, it will have to be adequately maintained unlike a concrete road that is very durable.”

He further explained that concrete roads had a long life span of up to fifty years or even more, compared to asphalt roads that can barely last ten years or twelve years. Furthermore, unlike asphalt roads, a concrete road does not require frequent maintenance and patching.

