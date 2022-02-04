Sports

Dangote Visits Revamped Moshood Abiola Stadium Pitch, Lauds Minister’s Commitment To Sports Development

…as CAF approves stadium for international matches

Billionaire businessman and Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, on Thursday, visited the newly renovated Moshood Abiola National Stadium pitch, adopted by him under the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare’s  Adopt-a-Pitch initiative.

Dangote, whose company, Dangote Industries Group, sponsored the rehabilitation of the pitch, expressed satisfaction with the job done, as he was conducted round the pitch with the sprinklers working perfectly, and the two digital score-boards beaming live.

In his remarks, Dangote assured the Sports Minister of his continued support.

His words: “You can be rest assured of our continued support. You can always knock on our doors. We shouldn’t allow our stadia to collapse. Nigerians have a very strong love for Sports, so I think we need to complement government’s efforts to ensure that everything works.”

The minister expressed appreciation to Dangote for accepting to adopt the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja stating that he was the first to embrace the Ministry’s Adopt-a-Pitch initiative.

“I want to thank you for investing in the development of our sports and the fruit of that partnership has blossomed into what we see here today. I would like to inform you that we have just received CAF certification of this stadium for international matches, which means that the World Cup qualifiers next month will be played here. This wouldn’t have been possible without your support,” Dare emphasised.

The revamped Moshood Abiola Stadium is complete with nursery beds, two digital score boards, 24 sprinklers and two-year maintenance, as part of the contract reached with Dangote Industries under the Adopt-a-Pitch Public Private Partnership initiative of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development.

Daura Stadium in Katsina has also been completed, while the National Stadium in Lagos would be completed in May.

 

