Dangote Volunteers plant trees to boost ecosystem restoration

To help realise the global objective of a better and safer ecosystem, the Dangote Group has initiated a tree planting campaign through an Employee Volunteering Initiative. This move is in line with the culture of sustainability embedded in the organisation’s operations.

The campaign, aimed at creating awareness and preserving the environment, which aligns with the United Nations 2021 World Environment Day theme ‘Ecosystem Restoration’, kicked off on Monday, June 7 in some public and lowincome private schools around Ikoyi, Lekki/ Ajah and Victoria Island, in Lagos. At the designated school premises, Dangote Volunteer employees drawn from the Head Office in Falomo, Ikoyi, in collaboration with officials of the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF), planted trees to ensure a healthier environment for current and future generations.

The environmental initiative, led by a team drawn from the Sustainability, Environment and HSSE Departments of the Dangote Group, is in line with the organisation’s focus in giving back to the society, especially the host communities and the less-privileged. Dangote Volunteers visited Ilasan Community Secondary School, Ilasan (Lekki); Gbara Community Senior Secondary School, Gbara, Jakande (Lekki), and Ikota Primary School, Ikota (Lekki); Aunty Ayo School, Ikoyi; Falomo Senior High School, Falomo and Government Senior Secondary School, Maroko, Victoria Island; where they also planted trees to help boost the restoration of the environment. Among the Dangote Volunteers were the GM/ Head of Sustainability Dangote Cement, Mrs. Eunice Sampson SGM/ Head, Community Affairs and Environment, Dangote Cement, Engr. Tukur Lawal and Yetunde Ogunnowo of Branding and Communications Department; while Abidemi Balogun, Lead Environmental Education, Nigerian Conservation Foundation represented the Foundation.

