Dangote wins 2020 best company in infrastructure development, CSR award

Pan-African conglomerate, Dangote Group, has been adjudged the best company in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for its interventions that helped the vulnerable, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lagos State Council of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) also voted Dangote Group as the ‘Best Company in Infrastructure Development’ in recognition of its work in building enduring roads.

A statement signed by Mr. Anthony Chiejina, Branding and Corporate Communications Chief, Dangote Group, said the selection panel comprised several Public Relations professionals. Chiejina, who commended the panel for the nomination and the NIPR for voting Dangote Group as winner in the two categories, noted that the feat was an honour that would be cherished forever. “Winning these awards is not by any means a small feat, considering that NIPR, Lagos Council, is the largest of the councils accounting for over 60 per cent of the total PR and communications professionals in the country.

“These two awards are deserved and well appreciated,” Chiejina said. The Award Nominating Panel Chairman, Mr. Muyiwa Akintunde, speaking at the 5th Lagos PR Industry Gala and Awards (LaPRIGA), said the panel relied on available data and credible sources to select the nominees that were later voted for by members of the council. “We recalled campaigns that delivered impact and resonated well after execution.

“We identified individuals who recorded exceptional achievements in the marketing communications sector and we considered organisations that recorded outstanding wins. “These and other factors led to the panel coming up with a minimum of three nominees in each of the 30 categories that were up for voting. “Corporate Social Responsibility Award and Best Company in Infrastructure Development were presented to Dangote for your intervention efforts towards the vulnerable, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, and in recognition of your work in building roads that endure,” he said.

The Lagos NIPR Chairman, Mr. Segun Mcmedal, explained that the nomination was based on a mix of metrics, including company profile, quality of work and its impact, and feedback from relevant stakeholders and groups in Lagos. Dangote Group, through its Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF), in partnership with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had led private sector operators to mobilise over N43 billion to help the federal and state governments cushion the effects of COVID-19 on the people. The company had also constructed a concrete road around Apapa axis, which it donated as a CSR project, in addition to the over 40km Kaaba-Lokoja road to ease commuting for the people of the area.

