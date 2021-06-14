Dangote’s $2bn fertiliser plant pushes out 120 trucks daily

After months of speculations, Dangote Urea fertilizer is now finally on sale nationwide and currently pushes out a minimum of 120 trucks per day across the country Group Executive Director, (Strategy, Capital Projects & Portfolio Development), Dangote Industries Limited, Devakumar Edwin, said the plant, which has the capacity to turn out more than 4,500 tonnes of urea per day, would conveniently meet the local demand and even produce for exports.

He said: “We have the capacity to turn out 4,500 tonnes of Urea every day.

This is a bulk application fertiliser each crop in Nigeria or globally will require nitrogen and this is a rich fertiliser, having 46 per cent nitrogen.

“The company has the capacity to meet local demand and also export to African countries. Currently the demand is less than one million tonnes and we alone can produce three million tonnes, so we can easily meet local demand and also produce for export to other west African countries.”

Aside fertiliser production, the company, according to Edwin, is already working to support the farmers with training on application of the fertilizer and even establish laboratories across the country for proper soil examination.

Like this: Like Loading...