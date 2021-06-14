News

Dangote’s $2bn fertiliser plant pushes out 120 trucks daily

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

After months of speculations, Dangote Urea fertilizer is now finally on sale nationwide and currently pushes out a minimum of 120 trucks per day across the country Group Executive Director, (Strategy, Capital Projects & Portfolio Development), Dangote Industries Limited, Devakumar Edwin, said the plant, which has the capacity to turn out more than 4,500 tonnes of urea per day, would conveniently meet the local demand and even produce for exports.

 

He said: “We have the capacity to turn out 4,500 tonnes of Urea every day.

 

This is a bulk application fertiliser each crop in Nigeria or globally will require nitrogen and this is a rich fertiliser, having 46 per cent nitrogen.

 

“The company has the capacity to meet local demand and also export to African countries. Currently the demand is less than one million tonnes and we alone can produce three million tonnes, so we can easily meet local demand and also produce for export to other west African countries.”

 

Aside fertiliser production, the company, according to Edwin, is already working to support the farmers with training on application of the fertilizer and even establish laboratories across the country for proper soil examination.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

CSOs caution Northern Elders on dragging Army into protest

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The Coalition of Civil Society Organisations has described as uncharitable the call by a fraction of the Northern Elders and some politicians for the sack of Service Chiefs in the wake of the recent nationwide protests by young Nigerians, who are demanding an end to the excessive activities of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS). […]
News

COVID-19: UBTH vaccinates 2,200 workers

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The management of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) yesterday said it had vaccinated a total of 2,200 workers against the COVID-19 pandemic since the vaccination kicked off last week. The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the hospital, Prof. Darlington Obaseki, disclosed this yesterday while receiving the Minister of State for Budget and National […]
News

NCDC confirms 179 new coronavirus infections

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 179 new coronavirus infections across the country. The agency recorded the new cases in 12 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). According to the breakdown, more than half of the total number of positive cases were confirmed in Lagos — the state recorded 116 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica