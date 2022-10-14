News

Dangote’s 650,000bpd refinery 97% completed–NMDPRA

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), has disclosed that the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, upon which the hope of the nation rests for fuel sufficiency is now 97 per cent completed. In view of this, the agency also commended the work done in the project.

The refinery, with 650,000 barrels per-day installed capacity is expected to double the total output of Nigeria’s existing ailing refining infrastructure and meet 100 per cent of the Nigerian requirement of all refined products will pump out fuel any moment soon, the Agency declared. The NMDPRA made this disclosure in Abuja when representatives of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery visit it in Abuja to present the work plan for the facility for 2022/2023 as the regulatory agency for the sector.

The successful completion of Africa’s biggest petroleum refinery and the world’s largest single-train facility is expected to have a significant impact on Nigeria’s foreign exchange through import substitution and substantial savings in earnings. It is expected, that once the refinery commences production, the pressure on the nation’s currency will reduce and significant inflow of forex, is expected to come in through sales from the refinery. On completion of the refinery, it is estimated that Nigeria will import zero petroleum oil products – down from approximately $50 billion current oil product imports per year. “Today, representatives of the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals presented their 2022/2023 work plan to the Authority which showed that the refinery project is estimated to be at 97 per cent completion.

 

