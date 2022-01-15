News

Daniel, Amosun mourn Akala, say he was a consummate grassroots politician

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

Former governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, yesterday commiserated with the Akala family of Ogbomoso, the government and people of Oyo State, on the passage of Otunba Christopher Adebayo Alao Akala, a former governor of the State.

Amosun, a Senator representing Ogun Central Senatorial District of Ogun State in a statement in Abeokuta by his media aide, Bola Adeyemi, paid glowing tributes to Akala’s service to the government and people of Oyo State, as a Local Government Chairman, Deputy Governor, and later as Governor of the State. According to Amosun, Akala’s contributions to the development of Oyo State will continue to resonate in the annals of the State.

“Beyond governance and politics, Otunba Christopher Adebayo Akala also made remarkable impact in his career, as a Police Officer, where he rose through the ranks to retire as an AssistantCommissionerofPolice inchargeof Logistics and Supply, Oyo State,” Amosun said He prayed that Almighty God will grant him eternal rest, and give his immediate and political family, as well as the entire people of Oyo State, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. Similarly, former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, has described Akala as a consummate grassroots politician who gave his all to his state.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Artefacts: Obaseki surrenders to Benin monarch, promises cooperation

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu BENIN

As the controversy over the return of the 1897 stolen Benin artefacts rages between the Benin Royal family and the Edo State government over who takes custody of the stolen monuments, Governor Godwin Obaseki has surrendered to the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, saying that he would cooperate with […]
News

Kalu condoles with Ezikpe family over Ezeogo (Dr.) Anagha Ezikpe’s demise

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has commiserated with the government and people of Abia State over the demise of elder statesman, Ezeogo (Dr.) Anagha Ezikpe. Describing the passing of the statesman as a big loss to the state, Kalu stressed that the deceased lived a purposeful […]
News

Dumped, rejected as housewife battles hernia, VVF

Posted on Author UCHENNA INYA

Onyinyechi Ogadimma has been in the valley of death for nine years following series of ailments, including colostomy, hernia and Vasico Vaginal Fistula(VVF). She has been passing through hell after giving birth to a baby who later died. Her abandonment by her husband and relatives and lack of money to continue various surgeries recommended for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica