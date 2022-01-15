Daniel, Amosun mourn Akala, say he was a consummate grassroots politician

Former governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, yesterday commiserated with the Akala family of Ogbomoso, the government and people of Oyo State, on the passage of Otunba Christopher Adebayo Alao Akala, a former governor of the State.

Amosun, a Senator representing Ogun Central Senatorial District of Ogun State in a statement in Abeokuta by his media aide, Bola Adeyemi, paid glowing tributes to Akala’s service to the government and people of Oyo State, as a Local Government Chairman, Deputy Governor, and later as Governor of the State. According to Amosun, Akala’s contributions to the development of Oyo State will continue to resonate in the annals of the State.

“Beyond governance and politics, Otunba Christopher Adebayo Akala also made remarkable impact in his career, as a Police Officer, where he rose through the ranks to retire as an AssistantCommissionerofPolice inchargeof Logistics and Supply, Oyo State,” Amosun said He prayed that Almighty God will grant him eternal rest, and give his immediate and political family, as well as the entire people of Oyo State, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. Similarly, former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, has described Akala as a consummate grassroots politician who gave his all to his state.

