Daniel, Bankole can’t win election in their streets in Ogun –Aderinokun

A senatorial aspirant in the 2023 general elections under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Mr. Olumide Aderinokun, is not bothered by the defection of some PDP Governors to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Aderinokun, who opposes state police, speaks on what the government should do to move the country forward in this interview with OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI.

How will you rate the PDP in Ogun State as former governor Gbenga Daniel, former House of Reps Speaker, Dimeji Bankole and some other key figures in the state have left the party?

We are good; we have a lot of young people coming out now. At this time in our country, we need younger people to participate in politics. What caused the problems of the PDP in the state was the fight among the late Senator Kashamu Buruji, OGD and recently, Hon. Ladi Adebutu in the last general election. The late Senator Buruji worked with the APC to disorganise the PDP. To me, we are stronger now as a party.

But it is believed that the Adebutu and Buruji factor is still there and that it will affect the fortunes of your party in the 2023 General Elections and the forthcoming local governments’ election in the state?

What happened in the forthcoming local governments’ election organised by the Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) is that they knew that we are so strong, so when they were giving the forms out they gave them to somebody that they planted in the party. When we went there to ask why they did so, they said that a former chairman of the party in the state in Buruji camp, Hon. Bamgbose, wrote a note to OGSIEC that he should be given the forms. But he is now with Hon. Ladi Adebutu. Of course, all of us are together. We have meetings and that is unknown to many people. We were in court on Tuesday and the court will soon give judgement on the real candidates for the elections. If it were to be the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) it will not be like that because they know the law more than OGSIEC. We would not have been in this position, where they are trying to compromise the system.

Even at that, with Bankole and Daniel and a faction of Buruji allegedly leaving your party in the state, what are your chances in the 2023 elections that would be organised by the INEC?

Let me be honest with you, these are politicians, they only have one vote each, they don’t have two votes. These are politicians that even their family members would not vote for them. They cannot win election on their streets. For example, you are talking of Hon. Dimeji Bankole, who as a Speaker of the House of Reps could not win a local government in the state. So, what are we talking about? These are spent politicians.

Are you saying that the PDP is still strong in Ogun State?

Yes, we are. You can go and ask the electorate. They are tired of the APCled government.

In what way sir?

Everybody is hungry now; there is so much poverty in the land.

But is that a function of the state government or the general economic situation in the country?

It is a function of the state government. What is the Governor doing? What has he done to provide employment for the people. Former governor Ibikunle Amosun of the state built bridges and roads, at least he tried his best. But what is Governor Dapo Abiodun doing? Healthcare, no, education, no, market no. So, what is he focusing on?

You once contested for the Federal House of Representatives from Ogun State, what is your plan for 2023?

I’m contesting for the Senate from Ogun State Central.

Would you support the creation of state police?

I will not support the creation of state police because the kind of system we run here will not permit it. Nigeria is still a third world country. The state governors would use state police against their opponents; we are not ripe for that.

Your party, the PDP was at the national level before now and we all know what happened in 2015 and 2019.

Now, some of your governors are defecting to the APC. Don’t you think all these would affect your party in 2023? Not at all! Like I said, all these governors are not doing well. They are losing the trust of the populace. Look at Governor Ben Ayade of Cross Rivers State, he did not cross over because APC is performing, he crossed over because he is scared of prosecution. Governor Bello Matawale of Zamfara State also has issues; it was not that he is not happy in the PDP. All these don’t translate to electoral value.

Do you think that with these situations, your party will win the 2023 Presidential Election?

Yes, you will see the movement within five to six months. Some governors would still leave the APC for the PDP. They are scared that if they move now the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) would go after them.

What is your advice to President Muhammadu Buhari on the areas he should focus on in the remaining two years of his government?

Obviously, we are talking about restructuring, without that we cannot move forward as a country. He should look at the report of the 2014 National Constitutional Conference. He should look into it or else we will not move forward as a country.

