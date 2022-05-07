Arts & Entertainments

Daniel Chiori Cole delves into music

Foremost music executive and creative of leading show business outfit, Achievas Entertainment, Daniel Chiori Cole, has delved into music as a wayof lendinghis voice to talk about the various societal vices through the release of brilliant body of works that is not just to entertain alone but send vital messages too.

Now officially indentified with the stage name, Mansa Cole, the new budding artiste is gearing towardsputtinghisfirstEP (Extended Playlist) tagged, The MANSA EP. Speaking on the soon to be released project, Cole Mansa disclosed that is the new EP is a story of grass to grace, celebration of life, struggles, pains and moreover to give life a meaning. He said: ‘‘I decided to embark on this EP journey because as humans it is known that change is constant, it’s either you’re going up your circle or you’re going down the pecking order.

This EP has given me meaning to life, and freedom to do what you want at any point in time. Life doesn’t stop you from being who you want to be, you can only stop yourself from being who you want to be’’. Having been in the creative industry for over 10 years, Mansa Cole has worked with the brightest of superstars in Nigeria that include 2baba, Burna Boy, Olamide, Davido, Kizz Daniel Future, Zlatan, Buju, 1da Banton, and Solid Star, as well as Wizkid. With his entrance into the mainstream music, Cole Mansa sure has a lot to deliver through his musical prowess and experiences. His five tracks EP features the brightest stars from Nigeria and other parts of Africa. ‘‘The EP is, however, an avenue to express myself through music as we’ve done through other business models we’ve created overtheyears,’’ hesaid.

 

