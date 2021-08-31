Daniel Craig signs new deal with Netflix, becomes highest paid actor

British actor Daniel Craig has become the highest paid actor in the world after signing a lucrative deal with Netflix.

According to reports, Craig’s new contract with the streaming giant will see him film the next two sequels of ‘Knives Out’, earning him around $100 million (80 million euros).

This puts the James Bond star at the top of the earnings list in his profession, overtaking Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, who brought in 30 million dollars for ‘Red One’, which could rise to 50 million.

The third highest earner actors on the planet are Will Smith for ‘King Richard’ and Denzel Washington for ‘The Little Things’, who both earned $40 million each, with Leonardo DiCaprio following next on the list after pocketing 30 million for ‘Don’t Look Up’ on Netflix.

