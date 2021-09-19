Daniel: I’m under pressure to contest for Senate in 2023

The former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel has disclosed that he is under pressure to contest the Senate seat in the forthcoming 2023 election.

Daniel, who is from the Ogun East Senatorial District of the state, had in February, dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Daniel, fondly called OGD by his political followers, was the Director General of Atiku Abubakar Presidential campaign in the 2019 election. Shortly after OGD joined APC, there were specula tions that he would be contesting the senatorial election, in 2023.

However, the former governor tacitly confirmed this in Sagamu, on Friday, saying he has been under pressure to run for ‘national offices in 2023.’

Daniel, who also is Chancellor of the Political Leadership Training Institute (POLA), spoke at the Continuous Political Education Programme of POLA with the Theme, “Understanding Democracy, Quality Representation and Political Management.” He bemoaned poor representation at the National Assembly, especially from the South West.

He said, “I have read the news and watched videos from diverse groups and individuals who have been calling on me to run for some National offices in 2023; while this is neither the time nor the occasion to react to such clamour, I agree mostly with their reasons.

“The position that only those with the required capacity should be allowed to make laws and sanction policies that affect the lives of the citizens cannot be overemphasised not just in Ogun State but the entire country.

“The National Assembly plays a vital role in our democracy and requires the best of vibrant intellectuals our nation has to offer.

Laws made must be in tandem with the goals to create a better society for the people, one not just rooted in the ideals of good governance but forged with the mindset of the advancement of the present inventions and future innovations.”

The former governor submitted that agitations for secession across the country posed danger to Nigeria, saying the country’s strength lies in unity. He said: “But in all these, our dream of a prosperous country will amount merely to a wait for God if unity takes the back seat.

The raging clamour for succession across the country is a slippery slope that poses a danger to our nation.

The agitation for a divided Nigeria is an agitation that will do great harm to all the indexes that make us matter in the continent and globally.

“When people say our strength lies in our unity, what they refer to is the demographic economic advantage that only a united Nigeria can offer. Globally, we are being referenced and respected not just for our economic power but our strength,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...