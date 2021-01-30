Arts & Entertainments

Daniel Uzodinma debuts with Oro festival in short film

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

Fast rising Nollywood filmmaker, Daniel Uzodinma, has debuted a short film titled ‘Homecoming’. The short film which stars Femi Branch, Fe Doyin, Mide Saint, Ese Imasuen, Obi Blessing, Toyin Olatunbosun, Kenneth Amadi and Omoregie Tessy, follows the story of a brilliant university undergraduate who stumbles on an Oro festival ritual. As is infamously believed, women who encounter Oro worshippers during their night time rituals usually do not live to tell the tale.

‘Homecoming’ tackles the subject of male chauvinism inherent in not just the western Nigeria culture but across the country. It also touches on exploitation and inequality in the tertiary insinuations. The movie is produced by Fe Doyin and has been released on YouTube.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Nigerian star, Burna Boy, is reaching new streaming heights in the US

Posted on Author Reporter

  The 29-year-old reaches his highest position so far on the Artists 500 Chart with the release of his fifth studio album, Twice as Tall One of the defining musical trends of the last decade has been the growing influence of international artists in the U.S. Cross-continental collaborations are now routine, and American major-labels are increasingly […]
Arts & Entertainments

Rapists should be castrated, says Toyin Adegbola

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Toyin Adegbola, a Nollywood star, has recommended castration as an appropriate punishment to address the recent rise in spate of rape cases in Nigeria. The veteran actress, 59, spoke on the subject when she featured on ‘Parrot Xtra Hour on Radio,’ a Space FM Ibadan’s programme. Conversations about rape have dominated social discourse since after […]
Arts & Entertainments

Kemi Adetiba confirms filming has wrapped up for ‘King of Boys 2’

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

The highly anticipated sequel to 2018 blockbuster, ‘ King of Boys’ is getting closer to release, especially with confirmed reports that its principal photography stage is done and dusted. Director, Kemi Adetiba, announced that filming has officially ended on November 2, after about three months on set. Adetiba hinted on the commencement of production on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica