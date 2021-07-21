Danjuma Barde, first-class monarch, dies in Kaduna 

Danjuma Barde, a first-class traditional ruler in Chikun LGA of Kaduna State, is dead.

The monarch was said to have died in the early hours of Wednesday.

He reportedly died at the Nigerian Army Referral Hospital Kaduna following an illness.

Peter Aboki, president of the Gbagyi development association (GDA), confirmed the death of the traditional ruler on Wednesday.

“Yes we lost our traditional ruler, he has been having some health challenges. He died in the early hours of today, at 44, Army hospital,” Aboki said.

The late traditional ruler was promoted to a first-class chief in 2018, after Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna, changed the name of his chiefdom from “Gbagyi” to “Chikun”.

The governor also changed the title of the traditional ruler from “Sa Gbagyi” to “Etsu Chikun”, saying the changes were in accordance with the government’s policy that anchors the authority of traditional leaders on territory, not the tribe.

However, the name change did not go down well with the Gbagyi ethnic group who alleged that it was an attempt to distort their history and culture.

