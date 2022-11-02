Danjuma To Nigerians: Defend yourselves against terrorists attack

A former Minister of Defence, General Theouphlus Danjuma, (rtd) has asked Nigerians to defend themselves against attack from bandits and terrorists. He made the call in Kararafa, headquarters of Wukari Local Government of Taraba State during the coronation and presentation of staff of office to the 25th Aku-Uka, HRM Chief Manu Ada Ali. Danjuma called on Nigerians to be security conscious wherever they found themselves owing to the deteriorating security situation in the country. While congratulating the new monarch, the former minister commended Governor Darius Ishaku for consultingwidelybeforetheeventual selection and installation of the new monarch. The retired general reminded Nigerian that God has vindicated him, while he described military committee set up to investigate military as congoro. While calling Nigerian to standing gallantly against many enemies wishing to continue killing innocent Nigeria at easy. He urged the people to resist them vehemently. Danjuma commended the governor of the state for consulting with the people before careful selection, installation and presentation of staff of office to the new traditional.

