Danjuma to Nigerians: Get arms, defend yourselves from foreign bandits

A former Minister of Defence, Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (rtd), yesterday, called on Nigerians to defend themselves against armed foreign bandits terrorising the country.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, Danjuma said much as he would not provide arms, Nigerians must source arms to defend themselves from bandits.

He also accused the Federal Government of not taking his similar call in 2017 on the threat of foreign invaders seriously, insisting that the evidence was there for all to see today.

Danjuma made the call at the official presentation of Staff of Office to the new Aku Uka of Wukari, Manu Ali, in Wukari.

Ali was appointed the new Aku Uka in 2021 by Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba, following the demise of Dr Shekarau Angyu, who ruled for 45 years.

According to Danjuma, his earlier call on Nigerians to defend their land against armed foreign bandits was taken for granted and the result was clear for everyone to see.

“My appeal to you, the new Aku Uka is for you to unite us to be able to effectively defend ourselves against the enemies of the country.

“In 2017, when I called on the people to defend themselves, a Kangaroo commission of enquiry was set up to investigate and they said I was lying because there was no evidence.

“Today in the country, there is evidence everywhere; the foreign bandits are killing and taking over lands in all the places.

“I will not give you arms. You have to find out how the bandits got and find yours too,” he said.

Ishaku, while presenting the Staff of Office to the Aku Uka, urged him to unite his subjects for a peaceful prosperous kingdom and state.

Ishaku, who congratulated Ali on his elevation as the supreme leader of the Kwararafa Kingdom, urged him to use his wealth of experience to attract peace and develop the state.

Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto, urged the youth of Wukari to listen to the Aku Uka for a peaceful election in 2023 and beyond.

