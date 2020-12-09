Danjuma’s a promoter of peace in Nigeria, say Northern govs

Musa Pam, Jos

The Northern Governors Forum (NGF) has described Former Minister of Defence Gen. Theophilus Danjuma as an statesman who has done a lot to promote the unity, peace and development of Nigeria.

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Barr. Simon Bako Lalong in a press statement signed and issued to journalists on Wednesday by his Director of Press and Public Affairs Dr. Makut Simon Macham, congratulate Gen. Danjuma as he Marks his 83rd birthday and also described him as one of Nigeria’s finest soldiers and philanthropists.

He said throughout his military career, Gen. Danjuma had demonstrated professionalism, gallantry and patriotism in defending Nigeria’s territorial integrity in the various responsibilities he handled.

The Northern Governors’ Chairman also said the celebrant has impacted the lives of many citizens through his business mentoring initiatives and philanthropy that has enabled many younger people to start businesses and acquire education which has helped them to stand on their own.

Like this: Like Loading...