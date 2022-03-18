Dankwambo, Wike, Fayose, Aduda woo Senator Goje to PDP

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the immediate past Governor of Gombe state, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo has visited his predecessor, Sen. Danjuma Goje at his Abuja residence to woo him back to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Dankwambo was accompanied by the Rivers state governor, Barr. Nyeson Wike; Senate Deputy Minority Leader, Sen. Philip Aduda; former Ekiti state Governor, Ayo Fayose, among others.

The PDP leaders visited the Asokoro residence of Sen. Goje to woo him back to the opposition party.

It was gathered that, the meeting, which was held under closed door, was to lobby Sen. Goje to return back to the PDP.

Goje, a former Minister of Power, was also a two-time governor of Gombe State between 2003 to 2011 under the PDP before he was succeeded by Ibrahim Dankwambo.

The third time Senator representing Gombe Central Senatorial District, Goje has decamped to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC in the build up to the 2015 general elections.

