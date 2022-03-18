News

Dankwambo, Wike, Fayose, Aduda woo Senator Goje to PDP

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the immediate past Governor of Gombe state, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo has visited his predecessor, Sen. Danjuma Goje at his Abuja residence to woo him back to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Dankwambo was accompanied by the Rivers state governor, Barr. Nyeson Wike; Senate Deputy Minority Leader, Sen. Philip Aduda; former Ekiti state Governor, Ayo Fayose, among others.

The PDP leaders visited the Asokoro residence of Sen. Goje to woo him back to the opposition party.

It was gathered that, the meeting, which was held under closed door, was to lobby Sen. Goje to return back to the PDP.

Goje, a former Minister of Power, was also a two-time governor of Gombe State between 2003 to 2011 under the PDP before he was succeeded by Ibrahim Dankwambo.

The third time Senator representing Gombe Central Senatorial District, Goje has decamped to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC in the build up to the 2015 general elections.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

2023: I’ll sacrifice personal interest for PDP – Ortom

Posted on Author Cephas Iorheme

Governor Samuel Ortom of BenueStatehassaidhe will sacrifice personalinterest to ensure the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) takes over governance in 2023. He said: “The PDP must not hide from saying the truth as we work towards 2023 to reclaim our position in the politics of this country so that together, we can rescue and rebuild. “This […]
News

Anti-open Grazing laws: El-Rufai’s attack, devious, ploy to export banditry to South – Akeredolu

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh,

The Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has lashed out at the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai over his stance against the Anti-open Grazing Law within the southern region. While describing El-Rufai’s attack on the Southern governors as an attempt to encourage anarchy, Akeredolu stated that the […]
News

35th VC’s Conference: 198 vice chancellors seek alternative funding for universities

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

Nigeria Vice Chancellor’s are seeking new strategies for the findings of the nation’s university system as it has becomes obvious that government alone cannot continue to fund university education in the country. This is coming as 198 vice chancellors plans to converge on Kano for the 35th annual conference of the Association of Vice Chancellor’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica