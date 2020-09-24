News

Danny Boy celebrates womanhood with new single, ‘International Woman’

Fast-rising songwriter and singer, Julius Daniel Ogah, better known as Danny boy has released the video of his new single titled International Woman, in celebration of womanhood.

Danny Boy who rose to limelight with earlier this year with his Feel AM track said International woman is a song that eulogizes women’s contribution to the sustenance of human race.
“I chose to make this song because women are the foundation of love and the birthplace of life. They deserve all the praises and good things in life. International Woman has a classic, jazzy and mix of youthful vibes that everyone can relate to. The song resonates its sound, creativity and videos with my Blaanation vibes. My music is sensational and will always turn-up moods to a state of utter elation,” Danny Boy said.
Danny Boy, an acolyte of Afro Dance All music genre, made his musical debut in 2019. With the good impressions so far, Danny Boy says he’s not slowing down this year.
With his new release already dazzling the airwaves, the 25-year-old singer has the potential of being among top upcoming artistes to make waves in the Nigerian music industry.
Danny boy is a brand ambassador for PADUPAFRICA, an advocacy support program targeted at helping the poorest communities with face masks, palliatives, drugs and COVID-19 sensitisation.

