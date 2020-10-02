Arts & Entertainments

Danny Boy celebrates womanhood with new single

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Fast-rising songwriter and singer, Julius Daniel Ogah, better known as Danny boy has released the video of his new single titled ‘International Woman’, in celebration of womanhood. Danny Boy who rose to limelight with earlier this year with his Feel AM track said International woman is a song that eulogizes women’s contribution to the sustenance of human race. “I chose to make this song because women are the foundation of love and the birthplace of life.

They deserve all the praises and good things in life. International Woman has a classic, jazzy and mix of youthful vibes that everyone can relate to. The song resonates its sound, creativity and videos with my Blaanation vibes. My music is sensational and will always turn-up moods to a state of utter elation,” Danny Boy said. Danny Boy, an acolyte of Afro Dance All music genre, made his musical debut in 2019.

With the good impressions so far, Danny Boy says he’s not slowing down this year. With his new release already dazzling the airwaves, the 25-year-old singer has the potential of being among top upcoming artistes to make waves in the Nigerian music industry. Danny boy is a brand ambassador for PADUPAFRICA, an advocacy support program targeted at helping the poorest communities with face

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

AKINOLA ‘SEGBOWE’ AKANO: Being Broke Inspired me to Write My First Film

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

More known as Segbowe, his role in the popular TV sitcom, Awon Alaadun De, Akinola Akano is an actor, scriptwriter and producer. The actor who has featured in prominent television productions including Hotel Majestic and a brief stint in Tinsel spoke to YUSUFF ADEBAYO about the challenges he faced in his early in his journey […]
Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija 2020: Why I didn’t have sex with Kiddwaya – Erica

Posted on Author Reporter

  Big Brother Naija housemate, Erica, on Tuesday, said she did not have sex with Kiddwaya because of the camera installed in the house. Erica, who won the Head of House title, will be spending the week at the HOH lounge with her deputy and love interest, Kiddwaya. During the workout session at the arena […]
Arts & Entertainments

BEYOND BORDERS: The cinematic bond between Nigeria and Ghana

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Beyond our often contentious claim on who has the best jollof rice, Nigerians and Ghanaians also connect on the cinema they enjoy. This connection is however laced with a little element of professional jealousy over time. Most Nigerians who grew up in the later part of the last decade would remember being treated to films […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: