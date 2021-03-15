News

Dantata awards scholarships to 100 indigent students

Posted on Author MUHAMMAD KABIR KAN

The Chairman of Dantata Group of Companies and elder statesman, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, has awarded four-year full scholarships to 100 less-privileged students to study different courses at the newly established Al-Istiqama University, Sumaila.

 

Dantata, who said the scholarships were part of his contribution to addressing the educational challenges of the society, promised to make full payment at once. He spoke during a courtesy visit by the Governing Board and the Planning Committee of the university in Kano.

 

The business mogul expresseddelightattheestablishment of the university, which he said would create a lot of employment for the people and address admission difficulties faced by students.

 

He was particularly elated that Al-Istiqama University was established in Sumaila, Kano State, with Prof. Salisu Shehu, as the pioneer vicechancellor.

 

He commended the management of the institution for introducing meaningful courses in its first year of operation.

 

He said the introduction of Islamic moral education as general studies would help in curtailing the challenge of moral decadence in the society, while various entrepreneurship courses would aid selfreliance among students.

 

While commending the founder and promoter of the university, Rt. Hon. Suleiman AbdulrahmanKawuSumaila, Dantata called on other wealthy individuals to emulate him.

 

He thanked the National Universities Commission (NUC) for approving Al-Istiqama University, alongside 19 others, noting that their establishment would address the myriad of challenges faced by potential students in gaining admission into higher institutionsof learninginthecountry.

