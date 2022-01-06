News

Dantata decries insecurity, naira devaluation, poverty

…asks northern elders to help
…says presidential system has failed

B usiness mogul, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, has asked the Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF) to team up with like-minded Nigerians to end the many challenges facing the country. Speaking while receiving the group led by Prof. Ango Abdullahi on a condolence visit to the family of Chief MKO Abiola’s challenger for the June 23, 1993, presidential poll Bashir Tofa in Kano, Dantata insisted the Nigerian presidential system of government has failed. He said: “You will agree with me that the presidential system of government has failed the nation. What we need now is a parliamentary system, because the one we are operating is too cumbersome and financially disturbing.” The philanthropist bemoaned the decayed in the family system, lack of honesty, corruption and insecurity.

“I think today values have gone down so low; people consider money more than core values, and that is why many negative things are happening in the country that requires the Elders attention,” the businessman said. Dantata is worried about the frequent drop in the value of the naira, saying “you can see that the rise in prices has everything to do with the devaluing of the naira”.

He added: “Nigeria needs desperate measures to tackle this ugly scenario because poverty is slowly gaining ground amongst the poorest while those that are trying are getting frustrated by the day.” Dantata told politicians to do away with destructive criticism, saying “we are going nowhere with the kind of politics we are seeing today; we must change the narrative if we are to salvage the nation”.

 

