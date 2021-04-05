Dantata donates N100m for renovation of school

A philanthropist, Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata, has donated N100 million to Government Girls College (GGC), Dala, for the renovation of the school.

The donation was made during the 60th anniversary of the college held at its auditorium and organised by the Dala Old Girls Alumni Association (DOGAA) in Kano.

The business mogul, Alhaji Dantata, urged wealthy individuals and the government at all levels to spend more on the education of the nation’s children, saying that he had no regret whatsoever in the investment he made or would make in that regard.

He also emphasised the significance of the provision of education, most especially Islamic education to the children as Almighty Allah would query both parents and leaders on how they trained their children on how to worship Him.

He described the day as a happy one for him because of the development so far recorded in the college spearheaded by the Dala Old Girls Association, saying that had it been other old boys or old girls’ association would follow such a step, that a number of development would be seen in many schools.

Meanwhile, the National President of DOGAA, Hajiya Saudatu Sani, said the college was

Like this: Like Loading...