News

Dantata donates N100m for renovation of school

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir KANO Comment(0)

A philanthropist, Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata, has donated N100 million to Government Girls College (GGC), Dala, for the renovation of the school.

 

The donation was made during the 60th anniversary of the college held at its auditorium and organised by the Dala Old Girls Alumni Association (DOGAA) in Kano.

 

The business mogul, Alhaji Dantata, urged wealthy individuals and the government at all levels to spend more on the education of the nation’s children, saying that he had no regret whatsoever in the investment he made or would make in that regard.

 

He also emphasised the significance of the provision of education, most especially Islamic education to the children as Almighty Allah would query both parents and leaders on how they trained their children on how to worship Him.

 

He described the day as a happy one for him because of the development so far recorded in the college spearheaded by the Dala Old Girls Association, saying that had it been other old boys or old girls’ association would follow such a step, that a number of development would be seen in many schools.

 

Meanwhile, the National President of DOGAA, Hajiya Saudatu Sani, said the college was

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

We’ll continue to contribute towards devt. of Lagos –Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

Members of the National Assembly from Lagos State will continue to contribute their quota and complement the state government towards the development of the state, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has said. Gbajabiamila said: “Lagos remains the centre of innovation, the preferred destination for investment and home to more Nigerians […]
News

US to back nations that say China violated their South China Sea claims

Posted on Author Reporter

  U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday the United States will support countries that believe China has violated their maritime claims in the South China Sea but suggested it would do so through diplomatic rather than military means. “We will support countries all across the world who recognize that China has violated […]
News

101,567 benefit from FG’s payroll support programme – Presidency

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Presidency has said that 101,567 persons drawn from 16,250 businesses have benefited from the Federal Government’s Payroll Support Program. In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by a Senior Special Adviser to the President in the office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, the payment was made in the course of the implementation […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica