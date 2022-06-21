DAPMAN blames fuel crisis on Russia-Ukraine war, others

Executive Secretary, Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers’ Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN), Olufemi Adebayo Adewole, has blamed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War as one of the causes of the crisis in the energy sector, especially with the current fuel scarcity being experienced in many states of Nigeria.

In a statement on Tuesday, he also identified other challenges to include funds sourced with high bank interest charges and increased costs of hiring vessels utilised in the delivery of fuel cargoes to our depots.

He also lamented the intense scarcity of bunker fuel for running vessels with an increase in the cost of diesel used in powering equipment and machinery at the depots and retail outlets as other negative factors.

Adewole said: “Member Companies of Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers’ Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) empathise with our esteemed customers and teeming Nigerian public on the current setback in the distribution and supply of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) at the various stations dispensing at N165 per litre.

“Nigerians would please note that the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War has adversely affected the world, including our dear country Nigeria. Its adverse impact on the international prices of fuel and food supply has resulted in a corresponding increase in local prices of goods and services.

“The above situation has had its adverse effects on the operating cost of managing the various petroleum products depots in Nigeria. You would note that the petrol we supply is sourced, solely from NNPC Limited’s marketing subsidiary, Petroleum Products Marketing Company Limited (PPMC) for our onward sale to the public at the regulated price of N165 per litre. This purchase from the PPMC is achieved through funds sourced with high bank interest charges, alongside increased costs of hiring vessels utilised in the delivery of fuel cargoes to our depots. This is coupled with the intense scarcity of bunker fuel for running these vessels with an increase in the cost of diesel used in powering equipment and machineries in our depots and retail outlets.”

He added: “Over time, depot owners and the government have struggled to sustain supply of petrol at the current pump price of N165 per litre despite the huge subsidy cost to government and abysmal or no profit margins to the depot owners.

“But for its suspension, the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021 would have provided an ideal enabling environment by creating the free market in which demand and supply would affect fuel pump price.

“We hereby assure the public that depot owners, working tenaciously in concert with NNPC Limited, through its marketing subsidiary, will continue to ensure availability of products nationwide.”

