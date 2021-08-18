News

Dapo Abiodun, Alake, Gani Adams, others for S’West security parley

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, the Alake of Egba land, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams and Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, are topping the list of prominent guests expected at the South-West Security Stakeholders’ conference on August 19.

The conference, organised by the South-West Security Stakeholders’ Group (SSSG) would be held in Abeokuta. In a statement by the Special Assistant on Media to the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, who was also the convener of the group, the meeting, which was the ourth edition by the group, was a swift response to the various security challenges in the South-West.

The statement reads in part; “In view of the prevailing security situation in the south-West, the South-West Security Stakeholders’ Group (SSSG) has considered it necessary to chart a new course in order to review the security situation in the South-West and further seek a better approach to reduce the spate of insecurity, including killings and kidnappings across the region.”

Our Reporters

