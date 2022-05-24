Dapo Abiodun and renegades of the old order

It is no longer news that Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has indicated his interest to seek re-election for another term of office in the coming 2023 general elections as allowed by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. What is rather curious and strange is the reckless and ceaseless manner with which some fifth columnists are churning out fictitious stories on both conventional and social media platforms to malign the character of the number one state Executive.

The latest in the series of sly innuendoes that have characterized power-play politics in the state in recent times is the photograph circulating on social media purportedly showing that Prince Dapo Abiodun was arrested for criminal activities in the United States of America (USA) in the late 80s.

That was quite disingenuous and undeserving of public attention. In a way, the latest concoction is another desperate bid to draw public attention to the bogus lies they had earlier fed the unsuspecting members of the public, which, to their utter disbelief, fell like a pack of cards because it didn’t gel. They rejected it, warts and all. But those involved in the hatchet job just won’t stop their mischief-making. This time around, the authors of Photoshop went the extra mile to make the incriminating documents look real and genuine. Half-smart, they superimposed or mug-shot the purported image of a young man as Abiodun’s younger picture as his old passport.

Some people will say pictures don’t lie. Not in this age and time when there is different software that now makes it possible for graphic artists to do the unthinkable. Yes, photographs are good archive materials for historical reference. It is for the discerning individuals to shine their eyes very well to be able to decipher genuine information from fake news. These are perilous times. Fake news abounds everywhere.

People must therefore be necessarily circumspect so as not to take everything they see on social media hook, line and sinker. Already, a forensic expert, Dr. Abdulhameed Adedeji, has reacted swiftly to the poor hatchet job, citing several loopholes observable in the purported photograph. While the governor maintains his usual calm disposition, watching his enemies dancing deliriously at the thought of inflicting collateral damages on his good image, Adedeji has declared that the concocted documents have failed the integrity test and should be discountenanced.

He put his analysis of the photograph succinctly: “The image is the outcome of crude superimposition on a picture. It should be wholly disregarded. “This kind of Photoshop is so crude that no self-respecting media outfit can publish it, and it cannot be presented as part of the evidence pool in any court of law. “I am inclined to believe that it is the handiwork of political adversaries who see that the governor is doing so well and think of what they could do to discredit him, following their woeful outing at the last election.

It is so bad that it will cause considerable embarrassment to anyone who presents it as ‘evidence’ in a court of law. “A close look at the picture reveals two lines on the right, one for the passport and one for the other line, while a finger is clearly visible on the left.” What’s more? He went further to educate unsuspecting members of the public on how to defect fake photographs whenever they see one on social media.

According to him, photo-shopped images could be easily detected through zooming in, reversed text, missing reflections, bad perspective as well as checking its edges, among others. He then gave a clincher: “A simple click on a photograph could give revealing information on when it was actually taken and whether or not it is an original document.”

One hopes that purveyors of fake news will learn a good lesson here or possibly go for further tutorials on how to perfect the art of mischiefmaking. Going back to the question Adedeji asked Dapo Abiodun and renegades of the old order rhetorically, why, in the first instance, will it take a photo-shopped image to prove that someone has a pending criminal case in a country that is well known for meticulous record-keeping?

But it is a comforting relief to note that every political watcher in Ogun State already knows the architects of this malicious news. They know them as renegades of the old order who found a willing tool in the media to stop the governor from actualising his second-term ambition. While concocting the evil machination, however, they forgot to take into account the expertise or experience in detecting genuine pictures from fake ones.

They have been thoroughly embarrassed by the avalanche of reactions trailing the ill-motivated assignment. Perhaps, former Governor Ibikunle Amosun must have had his ears on the ground to know that his arsenals have all failed to strike the right target, that they are not potent enough to degrade his perceived “arch-enemy,” who by virtue of his good performance, is already well on his way to winning his second term re-election through the overwhelming support of the good people of Ogun State.

A released statement signed by Alhaji Bola Adeyemi, SIA Media Office, tried to swash off the widespread insinuation that his boss was behind the smear campaign against Governor Abiodun. The statement reads in part: “The attention of Senator Ibikunle Amosun has been drawn to a publication alleging that he was planning a smear campaign against the Governor of Ogun State, Mr. Dapo Abiodun.

“Ordinarily, we do not respond to such wild accusations. However, this is one callous accusation that should not be allowed to pass unaddressed. “For the record, Sen. Amosun is not involved, directly or indirectly, in any campaign against Governor Abiodun or any person for that matter. “Senator Amosun implores Governor Abiodun to employ every legal means to bring whoever is involved in any such campaign against him, as alleged, to book.”

Subject to critical analysis, there is absolutely nothing to make out of this declaration. By urging the governor to take legal action against his detractors, he was merely playing the ostrich. In the first place, there is no issue at hand to present before the law court other than the fact that some mindless individuals believe that it is their birthright to hold on to the structure of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state against the popular wish of the people are out for dirty politics.

More importantly, the person being maligned is not a political neophyte. He is in familiar terrain, he understands the dynamics of politics, and the intrigues of power play and therefore remains unruffled by whatever campaign of calumny directed at his person all in an attempt to stop his re-election bid. While refusing to be provoked,

Governor Abiodun is keeping his sharp focus on his vision to make the state an envy of others, knowing full-well that at the end of the day it is the electorate that would ultimately determine his victory in the coming election. And they are not oblivious of the fact that some hardy perennial losers are out again for another round of dog fights.

They are on their own; nobody is prepared for a fight on a mandate that rightly belongs to the people. It is already an open secret that Amosun and his former anointed candidate in the Allies Peoples Movement (APM) in the 2019 governorship election are working together to unseat the governor. And they know that they can’t beat him in a free-andfair contest.

So, the strategy is to put him on the defensive. The more reason Dapo Abiodun Campaign Organisation (DACA) took the release with a pinch of salt, alleging “a fraudulent plot” to malign the reputation of Prince Abiodun through sponsored advertorials in newspapers and on social media which are planned to be released anytime from now. lSalako writes from Okeagbede, Imeko-Afon LGA of Ogun State

