Dapo Abiodun pre-season: Shooting, Kwara Utd clash in final

It will be a battle between defending champion of the Prince Dapo Abiodun Pre-season, Shooting Stars and first finalist, Kwara United, in the final of the competition at the Dipo Dina Stadium, Ogun State, Lagos.

The tournament sponsored by Bet9ja and Valuejet is an initiative of Otunba Tade Azeez, President Nigeria Referees Association.

To get to the final, the newly promoted Ibadan side defeated another promoted side, Remo Stars, 7-6 on penalty after the regulation time had ended goalless.

The first semifinal game between Kwara United and another Nigeria Professional Football League side, Sunshine Stars, ended 1-0 in favour of the Afonja Warriors, with the winning goal coming in the 87th minute of the game.

