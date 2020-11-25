Dapo Abiodun Pre-Season: Shooting Stars beat Lobi

Despite last minutes attack by the players of Lobi Stars, it was not enough to get a win as Shooting Stars won the game 1-0 to defend the Dapo Abiodun Pre-Season tournament they won last year. On their way to the final in 2019, the Oluyole Warriors defeated the Pride of Benue 5-1 in the semifinal leading to people tagging this year’s final a grudge game.

Gafar Olafimihan scored the only goal of the game in the first half despite Lobi Stars having most of the possession. The second half continued as the first half but the Ibadan side’s defence defended with their life to win the title.

The final was watched by several Nigeria Football Federation board members with the Chairman of the NFF Referee Committee, Sharif Inuwa, appealing to other states to start similar competition to help teams get ready for the new season.

“I am happy that states are now rising up to their responsibilities by organising preseason competitions,” he said. “For example in the last one month, we had the Governor Wike Pre-Season, Governor Ikpeazu Pre-Season and now Dapo Abiodun Pre-Season. “There was some in the Northern part of the country like the Ahlan Cup in Kano, so I will indulge other states to do same.”

Like this: Like Loading...