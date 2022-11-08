News

DAPPMAN seeks forex access at CBN official rate to boost fuel supply

*Calls for a level playing field

The Depots and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) has called on the government to give petroleum marketers access to foreign exchange at the official rate of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to enhance the supply and distribution of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly called petrol across the nation.
DAPPMAN Chairman, Mrs Winifred Akpani, speaking at a press conference in Lagos on Tuesday, also said the burden of sourcing forex through the parallel market for transactions domiciled in Nigeria had left petroleum marketers in “dire straits”.
She said: “Accessing dollars for our operations has been an insurmountable hurdle for petroleum marketers. The difference between the CBN exchange rate and the parallel market exchange rate continues to get wider by the day.”
Akpani noted that in addition to core operational expenses that are denominated in dollars, petroleum
marketers also contend with sourcing funds from the parallel market to pay for fees and levies, some unauthorised, that are also charged in dollars.
“For example, to charter a vessel to convey 20,000 MT of PMS within Nigeria for 10 days, freight charges are denominated in dollars that come to about N220 million at an official forex rate of N440 and a whooping N440 million for petroleum marketers who have to source forex from the parallel market at N880. This implies an additional cost of N11 per litre for this transaction due to the forex official/parallel market differential,” she said.
According to her, for the same transaction, jetty fees, also charged in dollars amount to N15.4 million at official forex rates and N30.8 million for petroleum marketers who source from the parallel market.

 

