Daramola: Lagos roads’ll remain motorable despite downpour

Residents of Lagos have been assured of good road networks in the state in spite of the downpour recently witnessed in the last couple of weeks. General Manager, Lagos State Public Works Corporation, Engr. Olufemi Daramola, who disclosed this while speaking on the implications of the torrential rainfall in many parts of the state, said although it was a reality that wet seasons posed challenges to road maintenance operations, particularly the use of hot mix asphalt.

He, however, noted that the agency was deploying creative and multifaceted approaches to keeping Lagos roads in motorable condition towards enhancing human and vehicular movement that was critical to the state, being the commercial and industrial hub of the country.

Daramola said despite the heavy downpour, which he said was normal for this season of the year, the corporation would continue with aggressive palliative works to provide temporary relief to motorists pending when the weather condition would allow for permanent maintenance operations. In addition, the general manager said cold mix asphalt that is a wet season-friendly mixture would be utilised in the fixing of potholes before they degenerate into craters, adding that this along with the use of interlocking paving stones would contribute to the non-stop approach of the agency in fixing the roads despite the rains.

