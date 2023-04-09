Sports

Dare, Abiodun congratulate Adesanya for reclaiming UFC title

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

The Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, and the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, have both congratulated the Nigerian-born Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion Israel Adesanya for reclaiming his title. Adesanya knocked out Alex Pereira of Brazil in the second round of their fight on Sunday to win back the belt he lost to the Brazilian last year. The Sports Minister said Israel Adesanya has demonstrated the ‘never say die’ attitude of the average Nigerian to get back what belongs to him.

“Congratulations Israel, you are truly the last stylebender,” Dare said. “You have shown that you are a real champion. This ‘never say die’ attitude has got you back your belt. Nigeria is proud of you.” The minister also urged the new UFC champion to continue to be a role model for the youth and an ambassador for the sport of Mixed Martial Arts in Nigeria which was recently recognised by the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development as a sports federation in the country. Also, the Ogun State governor in a statement by Kunle Somorin, his Chief Press Secretary, yesterday, commended Adesanya for making Nigeria and Ogun proud at the global stage.

He described the victory as a well-deserved one and hailed the UFC champion for his tenacity, doggedness and resilience towards recapturing his belt. Abiodun, who expressed optimism that Adesanya will continue to dominate his category and move a notch higher on the ladder of his chosen sport, urged him not to lower his guard and continue to be a shining star to the youths of the state.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Kane to miss Spurs’ European tie

Posted on Author Reporter

  Harry Kane will not play for Tottenham in Thursday’s Europa Conference League play-off first leg against Pacos de Ferreira. The England striker, who reportedly wants to leave the club, was not part of the group who flew on Wednesday to Portugal for the game. Kane, 28, also missed Sunday’s 1-0 win over Manchester City, […]
Sports

AFCON comes alive on DStv, GOtv

Posted on Author Our Reporters

SuperSport will again be the number one destination for football fans on DStv and GOtv with the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon 2021 getting the new year off to a cracking start. All 52 matches will be broadcast live on DStv with several dedicated channels to ensure the widest, most entertaining broadcast of […]
Sports

CBN Tennis Open: Ogunsakin, Ganiyu break into boys 16 semis

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Seun Ogunsakin and Mubarak Ganiyu, the top seeds in the boys’ 14 event were given a chance to ‘play up’ in the boys 16 event and have now made the most of it. The ‘play up” policy of the ITA Junior Tennis Circuit was aimed at encouraging junior players to aspire higher and has produced […]

Leave a Reply