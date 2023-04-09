Dare, Abiodun congratulate Adesanya for reclaiming UFC title

The Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, and the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, have both congratulated the Nigerian-born Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion Israel Adesanya for reclaiming his title. Adesanya knocked out Alex Pereira of Brazil in the second round of their fight on Sunday to win back the belt he lost to the Brazilian last year. The Sports Minister said Israel Adesanya has demonstrated the ‘never say die’ attitude of the average Nigerian to get back what belongs to him.

“Congratulations Israel, you are truly the last stylebender,” Dare said. “You have shown that you are a real champion. This ‘never say die’ attitude has got you back your belt. Nigeria is proud of you.” The minister also urged the new UFC champion to continue to be a role model for the youth and an ambassador for the sport of Mixed Martial Arts in Nigeria which was recently recognised by the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development as a sports federation in the country. Also, the Ogun State governor in a statement by Kunle Somorin, his Chief Press Secretary, yesterday, commended Adesanya for making Nigeria and Ogun proud at the global stage.

He described the victory as a well-deserved one and hailed the UFC champion for his tenacity, doggedness and resilience towards recapturing his belt. Abiodun, who expressed optimism that Adesanya will continue to dominate his category and move a notch higher on the ladder of his chosen sport, urged him not to lower his guard and continue to be a shining star to the youths of the state.

Like this: Like Loading...