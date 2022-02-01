Dare assures on early completion of National Stadium, Lagos

Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Sunday Dare has assured that the National Stadium Surulere, Lagos will soon be completed to play host to sporting activities.

Speaking on Monday when he paid a working visit to the Sports City, the Minister said he was excited that since the scoreboard was functioning, the pitch regrassed, other facilities like the tartan tracks, VIP lounge, spectators’ stands among others will soon be completed.

According to him, “this facility was abandoned for many years.

The stadium, unlike the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja had zero maintenance fund for almost 17 years, but we got Chief Kesington Adebutu to get it back to life.

“The time needed to get it back to life is much longer than what the eyes can see. The underbelly of the pitch had to be excavated and new sprinklers installed because the old ones were either stolen or rotten.

“The 10 lane tartan tracks is starting from the scratch because we listened to expert advise, the scoreboard took a longer time to dismantle because it had become obsolete and had to be replaced with a new one.

The decay at the complex has been on for too long

