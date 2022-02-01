Sports

Dare assures on early completion of National Stadium, Lagos

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Sunday Dare has assured that the National Stadium Surulere, Lagos will soon be completed to play host to sporting activities.

 

Speaking on Monday when he paid a working visit to the Sports City, the Minister said he was excited that since the scoreboard was functioning, the pitch regrassed, other facilities like the tartan tracks, VIP lounge, spectators’ stands among others will soon be completed.

 

According to him, “this facility was abandoned for many years.

 

The stadium, unlike the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja had zero maintenance fund for almost 17 years, but we got Chief Kesington Adebutu to get it back to life.

“The time needed to get it back to life is much longer than what the eyes can see. The underbelly of the pitch had to be excavated and new sprinklers installed because the old ones were either stolen or rotten.

 

“The 10 lane tartan tracks is starting from the scratch because we listened to expert advise, the scoreboard took a longer time to dismantle because it had become obsolete and had to be replaced with a new one.

 

The decay at the complex has been on for too long

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

“33” Export Lager, fans back Eagles to win in Douala

Posted on Author Our Reporters

33” Export Lager has expressed absolute confidence in the Super Eagles; getting back on track with their qualification hopes for the FIFA 2022 World Cup when they face the Central African Republic again on Sunday in Douala. The good run of the three-time African champions in the race to Qatar 2022 was halted on Thursday […]
Sports

EPL: Sheffield stun Chelsea to move into top six

Posted on Author Reporter

Sheffield United continued their push for European qualification as they moved into the Premier League’s top six with a convincing win over in-form Chelsea at Bramall Lane. David McGoldrick’s first Premier League goal opened the scoring, pouncing after Kepa Arrizabalaga had saved brilliantly from a deflected Oli McBurnie shot in the 18th minute. Chelsea’s defence […]
Sports

Ceesay’s strike takes Gambia to first ever AFCON

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

•Ghana, Egypt, others also through   The Gambia qualified for their first ever Africa Cup of Nations tournament when beating Angola 1-0 at home, joining Comoros, Gabon, Ghana, Egypt, Zimbabwe and Equatorial Guinea in qualifying on Thursday. Assan Ceesay scored the all-important match-winner after an hour, enabling The Gambia to clinch one of the two […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica