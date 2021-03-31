Dare assures powerlifters of support for Paralympics

The victorious powerweightlifters who came tops at the World Power Weightlifting competition in Manchester have been assured of support to commence early preparations for the Paralympic in Tokyo, Japan. Speaking during a reception for the team at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Tuesday, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, described their performance as excellent.

“Your performance can be described as excellent and superlative, winning 10 gold, two silver and setting two new world records,” Dare said. “We couldn’t have asked for something better as a country, it can only get better. You have kept the spirit of excellence which you are known for alive. “This country is proud of you, you have put the country on the global map.

This signposts what to expect at the Paralympics in August, we expect you to make the country proud.” On funding for the team, the Minister revealed that the country already working on how to support all the athletes that would be representing Nigeria. He added: “In the last one year we have worked to improve the support to the team. We are going to work with the Federation to ensure they get proper support to attend all the Qualifiers. They are going to get higher funding as they prepare for the Paralympics.”

Like this: Like Loading...