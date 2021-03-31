Sports

Dare assures powerlifters of support for Paralympics

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The victorious powerweightlifters who came tops at the World Power Weightlifting competition in Manchester have been assured of support to commence early preparations for the Paralympic in Tokyo, Japan. Speaking during a reception for the team at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Tuesday, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, described their performance as excellent.

“Your performance can be described as excellent and superlative, winning 10 gold, two silver and setting two new world records,” Dare said. “We couldn’t have asked for something better as a country, it can only get better. You have kept the spirit of excellence which you are known for alive. “This country is proud of you, you have put the country on the global map.

This signposts what to expect at the Paralympics in August, we expect you to make the country proud.” On funding for the team, the Minister revealed that the country already working on how to support all the athletes that would be representing Nigeria. He added: “In the last one year we have worked to improve the support to the team. We are going to work with the Federation to ensure they get proper support to attend all the Qualifiers. They are going to get higher funding as they prepare for the Paralympics.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Maguire pleads not guilty in Greece over aggravated assault allegations

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Manchester United’s Harry Maguire has been released from prison in Greece after pleading not guilty in court over aggravated assault charges. The 27-year-old was alleged to have been involved in a fight outside a bar on Thursday night while on holiday on the Greek island of Mykonos with family and friends, and was detained along […]
Sports

EPL: Villa beat Arsenal to move out of relegation zone, Man City thump Watford

Posted on Author Reporter

  Aston Villa moved out of the Premier League relegation zone for the first time since 28 February, with one game to go, after Trezeguet’s priceless winner against Arsenal. Trezeguet beat Emiliano Martinez with a powerful first-time finish after Tyrone Mings had diverted a corner into the Egypt international’s path to lift his side above […]
Sports

Kaduna Marathon: Another way to bring citizen together, says AG Gov

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The Acting Governor of Kaduna State, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, has said the state is delighted to welcome sponsors, elite runners, athletics officials, journalists and other participants to Kaduna for the first edition of the Kaduna Marathon. Dr. Balarabe explained that the Kaduna Marathon would provide another platform to bring people to Kaduna and to bring […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica