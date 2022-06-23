Sports

Dare attends C’wealth Ministerial Task Force meeting in Rwanda 

Nigeria’s Youth and Sports Minister, Hon. Sunday Dare attended the 5th edition of the Commonwealth Youth Ministerial Task Force meeting on Thursday, in Kigali, Rwanda.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in the Rwandan Capital city of Kigali.

The three-day Commonwealth Youth Forum (CYF), which started on Saturday, brought together about 350 young persons from across the Commonwealth to discuss the adverse impacts of climate change, conflict and COVID-19, which disproportionately hit young people by cutting employment, training inter alia.

The forum will address thematic areas such as governance and the rule of law, technology, skills, innovation, sustainability, health and trade. It will also include the launch of a historic collaboration between the Commonwealth and the world’s largest youth organisations to create the ‘Commonwealth Alliance for Quality Youth Leadership.

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari is also in Rwanda for #CHOGM22.

 

