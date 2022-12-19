Sports

Dare bags chieftaincy title in Daura Thursday

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare, will on Thursday, December 22, be conferred with the prestigious chieftaincy title of Seriki Wasanni ( King/ Leader of Games) by the Daura Emirate Council led by the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk Umar.

The historic event, which will hold at the Emir’s palace in Daura, is expected to attract people from all walks of life including top government functionaries, politicians, the diplomatic community and the organised private sector.

Recognising the achievements and contributions of the Minister to nationhood through grassroots sports development, the honour will inspire Dare to sustain his remarkable legacies and good deeds in all facets of life.

Dare, who had received numerous awards both locally and internationally for his outstanding accomplishments in grassroots sports and youth development is respected for being a detribalised Nigerian who has continually built and sustained relationships across the nooks and crannies of Nigeria.

 

