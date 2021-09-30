Sports

Dare celebrates ANOCA at 40

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare on Wednesday officially declared open events to mark the 40th Anniversary of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) Executive Board at the ANOCA headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria. The Minister who is playing host to Youth and Sports Ministers from Algeria, Ghana and Egypt acknowledged the pres-ence of his counterparts and said it’s time to take African sports development to the next level. Dare said : “This celebration gladdens my heart, as I see a true reflection of generosity, understanding, international cooperation, sports and cultural exchange amongst 54 countries with a unified vision.

“The presence of the Ministers of Youth and Sports of four African countries – Algeria, Egypt, Ghana and indeed Nigeria is unprecedented and signals a new horizon for greater cooperation and coordination of sports development in Africa.”

The Minister would also commend his colleagues for being change agents and for their commitment to work together to improve the fundamentals of sports growth and development in Africa. According to him, “Nigeria shares this vision with ANOCA and all those who are present here today. The promotion of a society concerned with humanity, dignity and peace are tenets we subscribe to even as reflected in the key cardinals of Olympic solidarity in Africa.

