Dare charges Caretaker Committees to be Focused

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr Sunday Dare has charged the newly Inaugurated Caretaker Committees of the 30 Sports Federation to be focused in the best interest of the nation.

Speaking during their inauguration in Abuja on Tuesday, the Minister said “The dissolution became necessary because of the expiration of your tenures.

It is also important because of the Tokyo Olympics which is less than 90 days away. This requires that all hands are on deck because continuity is necessary to ensure preparations for the Games are not hampered in any way. The Caretaker Committees were thus specially selected to reflect our aspirations towards podium appearances at the Tokyo Olympics.”

The Minister warned that he will not hesitate to remove any Caretaker Committee that works at cross purposes with the Federations aspirations.

“It is also important for the Caretaker Committees to know that your jobs terminate immediately after the Olympics as elections into the Federations will be guided by the constitutions and the Code of Governance All the Federations with qualifiers will get needed support. We don’t have all the money, but we have the commitment. Let us know what you need and we will support you all the way

