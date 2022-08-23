Dare charges Joshua, Usman, Falconets to bounce back from defeats

The Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, says boxer, Anthony Joshua, UFC fighter, Kamaru Usman and the women’s national U-20 football team, the Falconets should not allow their defeats over the weekend dampen their spirits. Nigerian-born Joshua and Usman lost World Title bouts in boxing and mixed martial arts while the Falconets crashed out of the FIFA U-20 Women World Cup at the quarter final stage.

The Minister says in spite of their losses, they can keep their heads up because they gave their best and performed gallantly. Dare says Nigeria is still proud of them and they remain national heroes and heroines, believing they will bounce back again, stronger and better.

The minister urged Nigerians to rally round the trio and help quicken the process of their recovery because when they were on top, they made Nigeria proud and even at this time of their losses and setback they are still national heroes and heroines who deserve to be supported.

