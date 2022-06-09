Sports

Dare charges Peseiro to raise formidable Eagles

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has called on the current manager of the Super Eagles, Jose Peseiro, to raise a form i d a b l e team for the country, a team that will stand the test of time and bring honour to the country. Speaking during the official presentation of the coach to the minister by the Nigeria Football Federation, Dare said the coach will surely enjoy the support of the ministry.

The Portuguese gaffer was officially received at the Minister’s Conference Room by Sunday Dare on Wednesday, and revealed that Nigerians would be working hard to ensure the team succeeds during his time in charge of the Super Eagles. “For us as a ministry and the NFF, the message we want to pass emphatically to the new coach, is that this is the start of the rebuilding process,” Dare said.

“Nigeria is a footballloving nation, they love the Super Eagles and they love to win every game, even though it’s impossible. Whether it is friendly or a competitive game. “Let there be consistency and discipline in our team, on and off the pitch, because it’s a critical criterion for success. “Nigerians would want to see the hunger, aggressiveness, and the commitment in the team that you lead. If you lose, it should be done gallantly with a spirited fight. You must restore the confidence of Nigerians in the Super Eagles. The Minister went on to task the team to win their first game against Sierra Leone and follow it up with another result against Sao Tome and Principe, as the Eagles kickstart their journey to Cote D’Ivoire for AFCON 2023.

 

Our Reporters

