Dare commends Team Nigeria’s impressive showing at African Open

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has commended Nigeria’s representatives at the recently concluded African Open Championships for their impressive showing.

African Open for para-powerlifters was staged in Cairo, Egypt with the country’s athletes creating records at the four-day event.

Nigeria won a total of 12 medals, nine gold, and three silver, creating three World Records and two African Records in the process. “The performance of our contingent underlines the country’s status as a leading force in para-powerlifting and our strong winning culture and competitive mentality,” he said.

“We must not take things for granted or rest on our oars because other countries are beginning to focus more on this sport to knock us off our stride.

“We must keep improving and never stop developing new strategies that will keep us at this level of dominance and even go higher as the sport evolves and new rules and techniques are developed,” the Minister advised.

Roland Ezuruike, Esther Nworgu, Latifat Tijani, Kafila Almaruf, Folashade Oluwafemiayo, Onyinyechi Gift Mark, Loveline Obiji, and Bose Omolayo won individual gold medals for the country.

Nigeria also won gold in the Teams Event for Women. Bose Bejide, Lucy Ejike, and Thomas Kure won the three silver medals. The gold medal won at the Teams Event was however not recorded on the medals table

