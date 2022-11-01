Sports

Dare commends Team Nigeria’s impressive showing at African Open

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comments Off on Dare commends Team Nigeria’s impressive showing at African Open

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has commended Nigeria’s representatives at the recently concluded African Open Championships for their impressive showing.

 

African Open for para-powerlifters was staged in Cairo, Egypt with the country’s athletes creating records at the four-day event.

 

Nigeria won a total of 12 medals, nine gold, and three silver, creating three World Records and two African Records in the process. “The performance of our contingent underlines the country’s status as a leading force in para-powerlifting and our strong winning culture and competitive mentality,” he said.

 

“We must not take things for granted or rest on our oars because other countries are beginning to focus more on this sport to knock us off our stride.

 

“We must keep improving and never stop developing new strategies that will keep us at this level of dominance and even go higher as the sport evolves and new rules and techniques are developed,” the Minister advised.

 

Roland Ezuruike, Esther Nworgu, Latifat Tijani, Kafila Almaruf, Folashade Oluwafemiayo, Onyinyechi Gift Mark, Loveline Obiji, and Bose Omolayo won individual gold medals for the country.

 

Nigeria also won gold in the Teams Event for Women. Bose Bejide, Lucy Ejike, and Thomas Kure won the three silver medals. The gold medal won at the Teams Event was however not recorded on the medals table

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Leicester fight back twice to hold Man Utd

Posted on Author Reporter

Leicester City twice came from behind to deny Manchester United a record-equalling 11th consecutive away win in the Premier League on Saturday. Axel Tuanzebe diverted an effort from Jamie Vardy – who had had an otherwise quiet afternoon – into his own net in the 85th minute to keep the Foxes second in the table, […]
Sports

Neymar stars as hosts Brazil win Copa America opener

Posted on Author Reporter

  Hosts Brazil began the defence of their Copa America title with a comfortable victory over a Covid-affected Venezuela in the tournament’s opening match. Talisman Neymar scored one and assisted another, adding a second for Tite’s side with a second-half penalty before setting up Gabriel Barbosa late on, reports the BBC. Paris St-Germain defender Marquinhos […]
Sports

Makinde approves new Sole Administrator for 3SC

Posted on Author Reporter

    Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has approved the appointment of Rt. Hon. Olaniyan Babatunde David, a former Deputy Speaker of the State’s House of Assembly, as the Sole Administrator of the Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC), Ibadan. Makinde, in an appointment letter signed on his behalf by the Secretary to the State Government, […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica