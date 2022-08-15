Sports

Dare commends teenage gymnast, Onusiriuka, for gold medal feat

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has showered encomiums on 11-year-old Stephanie Onusiriuka, who won gold on Saturday night at the ongoing Africa Gymnastics championships in Pretoria, South Africa.

 

An elated Dare said the ministry’s persistent attention to grassroots sports development was mirrored in the teenager’s huge success at the continental Championship. “Right from my inception as the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, I took interest and followed the development of this talented young gymnast, Stephanie,” the minister said.

 

“I am happy she has continued to excel in her sport. I congratulate her for this landmark achievement and I thank her mother for her sustained commitments towards Stephanie’s growth.”

 

The teen sensation Stephanie started professional Gymnastics with TIG Gymnastics at the National Stadium, Abuja in October 2018 and participated at the 8th Edition of TIG International Level System Gymnastics Championship Competition

 

