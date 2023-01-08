Dare commissions newly renovated basketball court in Lautech

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, on Saturday commissioned the newly renovated Basketball Court in Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Ogbomoso.

The newly renovated Basketball court located at LAUTECH Sports Complex was financed by the Agbaakin of Ogbomosoland, Chief Sunday Dare, having been in a dilapidated state for few years now. The Sports Minister used the medium to launch Ogbomoso Rockets Basketball Team and his personal Basketball outfit with the aim to play in the Professional Basketball League.

The team will have their trainings at the already established Ogbomosho Sports Arena. The Honourable Minister donated a set of jersey and basket balls to LAUTECH Basketball team known as LAUTECH Thunders.

In his words, “the renovation of LAUTECH basketball court for and launching of Ogbomosho Rockets Basketball team is one of my ways of giving back to my community and I’m very happy to get it done. I’m proud of my homeland and will continue to do everything within my capacity to ensure development at all levels in Oyo State. More still coming.”

With the commissioning of this Basketball Court, one will be certain that talents will be discovered in Ogbomosoland, having establish Ogbomosho Rockets, LAUTECH Thunders and others. The Honourable Minister promised a basketball clinic, where Former NBA player Olumide Oyedeji will oversee competitions here in Ogbomoso. Activities will come up with 6 Basketball Teams having a tournament here in Ogbomosho by February 2023.

The occasion attracted dignitaries and eminent Sports personalities like former FIFA and CAF Executive Committee member, Dr Amos Adamu, NOC President Engr. Habu Gumel, former Super Eagles Coordinator, Emmanuel Attah, Chief of Staff to the Minister of Youth and Sports Development Alhaji Abba Yola, Olumide Oyedeji, former captain of the D’Tigers, the national men’s basketball team, and prominent sons and daughters of Ogbomosho community.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...