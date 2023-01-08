Sports

Dare commissions newly renovated LAUTECH basketball court

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare commissioned the newly renovated basketball court in LAUTECH Ogbomoso on January 7, 2023.

The newly renovated court, located at LAUTECH Sports Complex, was financed by the Agbaakin of Ogbomosoland, Chief Sunday Dare, having been in a dilapidated state for a few years now.

The sports minister used the medium to also launch the Ogbomoso Rockets Basketball Team and his personal basketball outfit with the aim to play in the Professional Basketball League. The team will have their training at the already established Ogbomosho Sports Arena.

The minister donated a set of jerseys and basketballs to the LAUTECH basketball team known as LAUTECH Thunders.

“The renovation of LAUTECH basketball court for and launching of Ogbomoso Rockets Basketball team is one of my ways of giving back to my community and I’m very happy to get it done. I’m proud of my homeland and will continue to do everything within my capacity to ensure development at all levels in Oyo State. More still coming,” Chief Dare said.

The minister promised a basketball clinic, where former NBA player, Olumide Oyedeji will oversee competitions in Ogbomoso. Activities will come up with six basketball teams having a tournament in Ogbomoso by next month.

The occasion attracted dignitaries and eminent sports personalities like former FIFA and CAF Executive Committee member, Dr Amos Adamu, NOC President Engr. Habu Gumel, former Super Eagles Coordinator, Emmanuel Attah, Chief of Staff to the Minister of Youth and Sports Development Alhaji Abba Yola, Olumide Oyedeji, a former captain of the D’Tigers, the national men’s basketball team, and prominent sons and daughters of Ogbomoso community.

 

