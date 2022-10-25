Dare condoles with Dalung on loss of son

Sports

The Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has expressed a deep sense of shock at the passing of the son of his immediate predecessor, Solomon Dalung.

In a statement released by his office in Abuja and personally signed by the minister, he sent his sympathy to the former minister and his entire family on the untimely loss of the 33-year-old Nehemiah Dalung.

 

The statement read in part: “Mr. Dalung, please be assured of my deepest condolences at this time of great sorrow. The loss of a child is a knife that cuts very deep and one can barely imagine how you must feel right now.

“On behalf of my family and the entire staff and management of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, I say we share in your grief and pray that the Almighty God consoles you and the entire Dalung Family as a whole.

May Nehemiah’s soul find eternal rest in the blossom of our Lord. Amen.”

 

