Dare congratulates Flamingos, Olympic Eagles on weekend of sporting success

The Sports Minister Sunday Dare, has congratulated both the Nigeria U-17 women’s football team, the Flamingos, and the Olympic Eagles on their successes over the weekend.

On Sunday, the Flamingos became the first African team to finish on the podium in the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup after beating Germany through penalties to pick the bronze medal while the Olympic Eagles beat Tanzania 3-1 on aggregate in Ibadan, Oyo State on Saturday, to qualify for the next round of the CAF U-23 AFCON qualifiers.

According to the Sports Minister, “the victories are heartwarming for Nigeria and worth celebrating.

“I commend the coaches and the players of both teams for giving us their best performances as well as congratulate the Nigeria Football Federation for these successes.”

The Olympic Eagles will face Guinea in the final round of the U-23 AFCON qualifiers while football followers will hope to see a good number of the Flamingos grow through the ranks into the U-20 team, Falconets and the senior team, the Falcons in a few years.

