Sports

Dare flaunts Buhari’s scorecard on sports

…as Tinubu salutes Sports Minister over chieftaincy title

The Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, has outlined the President Muhammadu Buhari Administration’s Scorecard under the Sports and Youth Sector since its inception in 2015. Presenting the achievements yesterday during the International Press Briefing held at the National Press Centre, Abuja, Dare stated that his ministry had the mandate to promote the physical, mental and socio- economic development of the youth, constituting the largest demographic composition representing 65% of our population.

He stated that, under the present administration, the sports and youth sector has witnessed tremendous turn around through the implementation of well-thought out initiatives, programmes and policies targeted not only at empowering our youth but also moving sports away from mere recreation to business.

This, he said, was with a view to contributing to the socio-economic development of the country. On the Sports Sector, Dare informed that, it has witnessed a massive face-lift through its Initiatives/Projects such as Adopt-an-Athlete, Pitch, Sports, Talent Hunt Programme as well as Welfare Fund for Athletes which had led to various sponsorship opportunities for them, thus leading to the numerous medals being harvested in different competitions within and outside the country. He noted that the administration was able to revive the National Principals’ Cup, OSOM Games, National Youth Games as well as the National Sports Festival, with the motive of talents discovery.

The minister emphasised that, the present administration, in recognition of the sterling performance of our athletes at the Commonwealth Games hosted them to a Presidential Reception and gifted them a cash award of N200 million, including National Honours. Earlier in his opening remarks, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed stated that the event which was launched on October 19, 2022 was the 14th Edition in the Administration’s Scorecard Series. Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has praised his former aide and current Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Dare for bagging a chieftaincy title in Daura, Kastina State. Emir of Daura, hometown of President Muhammadu Buhari, His Highness, Dr. Umar Farouk Umar will confer the prestigious title of Sarkin Wasanni on the Minister on Thursday, December 22, 2022 in his Palace.

 

