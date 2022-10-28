Sports

Dare hails Enoch Nwali for scrabble victory

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, has congratulated Enoch Nwali for winning the men’s 14th edition of the African Scrabble Championship (ASC) which was concluded on Monday, 24th October, in Lusaka, Zambia. In a statement released by his office in Abuja, the minister also congratulated Adekoyejo Adegbesan who was elected as the President of the Pan Africa Scrabble Association (PANASA) on Sunday after he defeated the incumbent Muhamed Kamara.

Nwali, who is winning the title for the first time, defeated his closest rival and compatriot Wellington Jighere in a tightly contested round 31. A third-year undergraduate of Health Education at the University of Lagos, Nwali won 25.5 games with a cumulative score of 2023 to finish in the first position ahead of former World Champion Jighere and two-time African Champion Prince Omosefe.

 

