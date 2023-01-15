Dare hails Ubah, commissions Ifeanyi Ubah Sports club

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has hailed senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Ifeanyi Ubah, for his investment in sports development in Anambra state and the country as a whole. Dare made this pronouncement after leading a strong team that includes top ministry officials to Nnewi for the official commissioning of the ‘Senator Ifeanyi Ubah Sports Club’. The minister said he is happy to be part of this landmark occasion which has opened a new page in Sports development and Youth empowerment in Nnewi South local government and by extension, Anambra state of Nigeria. “I deemed it fit to be part of this noble event. Senator Ifeanyi Ubah has invested in youths and in Sports, most especially, he has impacted his Senatorial District with positive changes,” he said. “It is a clear fact that Senator Ifeanyi Ubah has been in the football fraternity, for more than a decade, having run a professional football club, as well as owning a stadium that once hosted a CAF Confederation Cup match. That is an indication of his passion and investment in sports.”

