Dare hails WA’s confirmation of Okowa as AFN President

Sports Minister Sunday Dare has expressed delight over the verdict of the World Athletics, concerning the crisis in the Athletics Federation of Nigeria. The world athletics body early on Tuesday declared that the board led by Tonobok Okowa was the one recognized by it. An elated Minister, Dare, said it was a good omen for Nigeria as the country looks forward to start preparation for the next Olympic Games slated for France. “We have been on this for well over a year but I am happy truth and transparency have prevailed. We can now move on with unity of purpose. This is good news for me and all progressive stakeholders in athletics, ” Dare said The World Athletics has put to an end all ambiguity concerning the leadership of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria as it has confirmed Tonobok Okowa as the president of the federation.
