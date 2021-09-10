Sports

Dare happy with return of NBBF League

Hoopers, Miners shine on opening day

Youth and Sports Development Minister Sunday Dare is elated with the return of the Nigeria Basketball Federation Premier League. The NBBF Premier League is the top flight league for elite clubs in the country, played across two conferences. The Atlantic Conference (for Southern teams) and the Savannah Conference (for Northern teams).

The league has been in the doldrums for about three years owing to some court injunctions that have now been dismissed. The Sports Minister, who graced the first game of the new season in Abuja on Wednesday, stated that the return of the league will offer the nation’s talented youth the opportunity to develop their skills.

“I am happy to be here to grace the first game night of the season as a form of my identifyingwiththeseyoungstarswho lovethegameof basketball,” Daresaid. In his own remarks, the caretaker chairman of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), Engineer Musa Kida praised the Sports Minister and all those who worked hard in ensuring the return of the league. Meanwhile, Rivers Hoopers put up a dominant performance against Coal City Miners of Enugu in the first game of the day Assistant Coach of the Senior Men National team, Ogoh Odaudu brought his experience to the bare alongside Benjamin Ikechukwu and Victor Koko who were members of the 2021 FIBA Afrobasket as they dominated the team from Enugu. The game ended 90-39 in what remains the highest win margin so far this season. Camac withstood the invasion of Invaders of Ekiti to pick their first win at the ongoing 2021 Men’s Premier Basketball League holding in Akure.

